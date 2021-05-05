At the conference track and field meet in Blaine on April 29, Osseo got a great litmus test to see where they stack up among their rivals in the early portions of the season.
The girls finished in second place with a score of 81, 10th behind first-place Blaine, while the boys finished third with a score of 61, behind Andover (67), and Blaine (159.5).
Head coach John Rundquist was specifically impressed with the girls sprinters. In the 800 meters, junior Alexa Davis came in first place with a time of two minutes and 34 seconds, and in the 100 meters, Mercy Zelee finished in second place with 13.87, and Valencia Morris came in third in 14.03.
The relay team of Zelee, Morris, Josephine Daweah, and Kyndall Thomas took home first place in the 4-by-100 meter relay with a time of 54.11.
“I thought the girls squad were able to take a good step forward,” Rundquist said. “They are responding well to the expectations.”
According to Rundquist, the athlete of the meet was senior Burnices Barlue. The St. Kate’s commit finished first in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal record of 16.73 and won the triple jump with another personal record, 35 feet, four inches.
For the boys, Vaughn Ruska came in second in the 400 meters with a personal record of 53.85, and Cole Harcey also finished second in the 800 meters with two minutes and six seconds. Maxwell Hammons was the anchor for the throwers, coming in second place in the shot put (43 feet, eight inches) and discus (145’ 11”), as well as second place in the triple jump (38’ 11”).
“These guys like to compete, they are working hard,” Rundquist said. “We’re excited for what is to come.”
