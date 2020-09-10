Osseo girls soccer stole the momentum from the Pirates Aug. 31 in the season opener at Park Center.
The Orioles (1-1 overall) had a couple of big saves in the first half, and they battled for a goal in the 36th minute to take a lead at halftime. Osseo then dominated the second half with three goals in a 4-0 win.
Junior forward Presley Kraemer was a big reason for the success with two goals, both in the second half, and junior goalie Anna Corona made 11 saves to keep the Pirates off the scoreboard.
There were a couple of big sequences in the first half that switched the momentum. Park Center was dominating the chances early with freshman Devon Torgerson get stopped by Corona early on a 1-on-1 and Torgerson later missing a wide open net on a chance in the 10th minute.
Kraemer almost broke the scoreless tie later in the half with a shot that was stopped by Park Center sophomore goalie Emerson Whittmore, but it was freshman forward Layni Yang that put Osseo up 1-0 in the 36th minute.
Yang was able to squeeze by defenders on a pass and get a 1-on-1 chance with Whittmore. Whittmore dove but just missed the ball before it rolled into the net.
Corona kept the 1-0 lead in the final two minutes by once again coming out of the net to challenge a chance, this time by eighth-grader Hayden Kalla. Corona was able to secure the ball for a save and held onto it after a collision with Kalla.
Corona also stopped a Torgerson shot early in the second half, and Kraemer followed by knocking in a strike from about 20 yards out on a breakaway to make it 2-0.
Sophomore midfielder Trinity Garcia added a goal five minutes later, and Kraemer finished the scoring in the 49th minute after Whittmore came out to challenge the shot and missed.
Corona did the rest in the net, including a one-handed leap for a save on shot by Park Center senior Aliyah Wensel.
Spring Lake Park 5, Osseo 0
The Orioles dropped the first game of the season in a 5-0 loss Sept. 2 at Spring Lake Park.
