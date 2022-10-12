The week’s opening match, on the road to Robbinsdale Cooper/Armstrong just a day before a second road trip to Anoka, was a hard fought highlight of the season for the Orioles. Osseo drew the hosts 2-2.
With goals from Jillian Thao and Emma Kettlewell, Osseo was able to break a string of losses against a Robbinsdale Cooper/Armstrong side that is fifth of nine in the Tri-Metro conference.
Anoka
Osseo followed up Monday’s draw with a trip to Anoka Oct. 4, looking to beat one of the other sides that has struggled for wins in the Northwest Suburban Conference. It was a tight battle, with Anoka getting on the board first in the 13th minute of the first half through a free kick on the edge of the 18-yard box.
Osseo answered with forward Abby Paloranta fitting as the last piece of the puzzle in a series of passes before firing home Osseo’s first goal of the night 10 minutes later. Anoka forward Lauren Hansen went on a wild run, scoring two goals from self-created moments, using pace and dribbling to make space to make it 3-1 at half time.
The second half started in a similar vein, but no goals would come for some time as Osseo slowly started to flip the script and take control of the game. As the clock started to run down, Anoka’s possession got thinner, while Osseo started to create serious chances. With 11:30 on the clock of the second half, Osseo found its second goal when Kylie Chindavong let loose a long range strike from the edge of the box to make it 3-2. The goal prompted another push from the Orioles to tie it up, but that third goal wouldn’t come, despite an immense effort from the likes of Layni Yang, Emma Kettlewell, Trinity Garcia, and Jillian Thao.
The match left Osseo with four goals from two games in one week. It’s the most goals the Orioles have scored in a standard week of games this season.
The ever-evolving Osseo attack particularly looked dangerous against Anoka when on the counter and on set pieces, two key areas for any team to develop their attack around.
Head coach Pat Hager noted after the game that he was happy to see his squad get several goals this week. Osseo had, at one point this season, gone on a five match scoreless streak and have generally struggled to score.
“We’re scoring goals, I mean that’s probably the greatest thing that we can do,” Hager said. “For us, it’s more or less just making the simple mistakes that we’re making. But if we can find a way to get the ball in the back of the net, I’m very happy with that.”
Turning to the last match of the week against Centennial, Hager’s message was clear. Osseo had to focus on the basics and keep up their late season progress.
“We’re 100% different to how we started. Centennial is going to be a tough game though,” Hager said. “It’s going to be a game where we all put in a shift and go from there. We’ve got to take it half by half, minute by minute, and go from there.”
Centennial
The Orioles concluded the week with a return home Oct. 6 to face Centennial, who have had a strong 2022, suffering just two losses all season. Centennial came to play, scoring three goals in the first half and two in the second to secure a 5-0 lead, ending the regular season for both sides.
Osseo ended the season with a 1-10 conference record, with an additional win and a draw from non-conference play.
Osseo girls soccer traveled to Champlin Park Oct. 11 for the first round of the Section 5AAA tournament, after press deadline.
