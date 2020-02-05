Osseo placed seventh in the girls’ race and 10th in the boys’ meet at the Northwest Suburban Conference Nordic ski championship Jan. 29.
The girls scored 414 points to take seventh. Madeline Kjome was the top Osseo race in 37th place in 37:20. Jules Davis followed in 39th in 37:27, Camille Corneia was 49th in 38:35, Hannah Wetzel took 56th in 39:24, Kendel Poppe Boehm was 63rd in 40:14, and Ana Laborde was 68th in 40:41.
The boys took 10th place with 397 points. Nick Kjome led Osseo with an eighth-place showing in 28:03. Nick Trzynka was 12th in 28:16, Vaughn Ruska was 28th in 29:54, Jeremy Groff was 100th in 36:08 and Henry Laborde was 101s in 36:10.
