Osseo’s girls Nordic Ski team took first place out of six schools in the 5K classic race at Hyland Park Reserve Dec. 22 with 450 points, four more than second-place Champlin Park, and 13 more than Andover.
Osseo senior Madeleine Kjome led the team and finished fifth overall with a time of 18 minutes and 14 seconds. Sophomore Teresa Shah took ninth with a time of 19:14 and sophomore Gianna Vecellio finished 12th in 19:40. Seventh-grader Camille Friden took 13th in 19:45 and junior Maria Hoff finished 16th with a time of 20:21.
The Osseo boys took sixth place out of six schools with 391 points. Armstrong finished first with 473, followed by Coon Rapids (434) and Andover (431).
Senior A.J. Miller led the Orioles with a 14th place finish in 15:29, followed by junior Colin Vaughn, who took 20th with a time of 15:48. Junior Jeff Wacholz finished 24th with a time of 16:21, junior Gabriel Arends took 26th in 16:40, and junior Taylor Grant came in 31st with a time of 16:50.
MAPLE GROVE
Maple Grove’s boys Nordic Ski team took first place out of six schools at the 4K Classic meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve Dec. 22 by scoring 400 points, 0.5 points more than Blaine and 5.5 more than Rogers.
Senior Myles Brown led the team and finished 2nd overall with a time of 10 minutes and 51 seconds. Senior Kirk Carlson took fourth with a time of 11:17, and senior Parker Koland finished eigth in 11:42. Sophomore Riley Mildebrandt took 20th in 13:19 and junior Mason Reitmeier finished 21st with a time of 13:21.
The girls took third place with a score of 271.5, behind Elk River (308.5) and Spring Lake Park (287.5).
Senior Lindsey Young finished second overall with a time of 13:13, and freshman Sierra Krull took 12th in 15:12. Junior Jordyn Borsch finished 15th with a time of 15:38, senior Livia Isaacs took 17th in 15:47, and eighth-grader Carolyn Leach came in a tie for 22nd with a time of 16:42.
