Osseo girls hoops open 2021-22 season with win

Coming off a 2-17 season in 2020-21, the Osseo girls basketball team started 2021-22 with a clean slate. A full student section dressed in all black welcomed the girls onto their home court against Irondale Nov. 30 for the season opener with roaring cheers and applause. Irondale, who went 3-16 last season, also wanted to get out to a winning start this year, but the Orioles came out and dominated the Knight to the tune of a 66-47 victory.
Within four minutes of tipoff, Osseo jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead, thanks to swarming defense that forced the Knights into countless turnovers. The Orioles then used the giveaways to capitalize with easy layups and fastbreak points.
Junior guard Aalayah Wilson, fresh off averaging 18 points per game as a sophomore, scored a game-high 26 points in the first half and led the Orioles to a 48-16 halftime lead. Head coach Doug Erlien said Wilson will be the straw that stirs the drink of the Osseo offense this season.
“Aalayah is a volume scorer and she is comfortable in that role,” Erlien said. “The recipe is that things will work through her. She can get to the free-throw line easily, which opens up the rest of her game. She has the potential to get 35 [points] on any given night.”
Along with Wilson, this year’s Orioles feature a guard-heavy roster. Sophomore guard Jaelyn Choi, one of the team’s main point guards, and Minnetonka transfer Taydem Miller will serve as backcourt fixtures. Senior forward Lex Davis is slated to be one of the team’s lockdown defenders, along with senior forward Sidni Frazier and sophomore forward Araya Mitchell. Look for junior forward Aminah Hargrove and senior center Yinka Abolade to also play key roles for the Orioles this season.
In the second half, it was more of the same for Osseo. Careless Irondale turnovers gave the Orioles ample opportunities to keep the scoring pedal to the medal, and the deficit was just too much to overcome. As the final buzzer reverberated in the Osseo Senior High gymnasium, smiles and cheers erupted from the student section and girls’ bench as the Orioles beat the Knights 66-47 and started the season with a 1-0 record.
Wilson ended the game with 35 points, the second-highest single-game scoring total in her high school career, followed by Choi with nine points and Mitchell with six. After a brief team huddle, the girls ran over to the overjoyed student section and embraced their peers.
“The student section was amped all night,” Erlien said.
Overall, Erlien describes this team as a veteran-laden group, whereas in past years they might be labeled as ‘young.’ But their desire to be better every single day is still alive as ever. “The fun part is that everyone is hungry,” Erlien said. “There is some talent coming through our pipeline. In the past we had to rush some kids, this year we don’t have to do that. But everyone will grow at different rates.”
In past years, around 40 girls per season would try out to make a team. After a good turnout in summer workouts, Erlien counted nearly 75 girls that tried out this year, showing the increased interest in the program. “I never would have guessed we would reach that number,” Erlien said.
Last year, Osseo didn’t get win number one until their eighth game. By beating Irondale, not only did the Orioles start the year 1-0, but it was also the first time in Erlien’s time as head coach that the program swept an opponent, from freshmen teams up to varsity. It may be one win, but Erlien is encouraged by the steps of growth his team has shown. “We’re taking steps and learning how to win. It takes time, it doesn’t just happen,” he said. “Watching our girls, I’m so proud and happy for them. It’s validation for them that the work they are doing is paying off. Everybody is playing for everybody else.”
Competing in a tough Northwest Suburban Conference, each game will be a fight for the Orioles, something they are ready to tackle. “You don’t know on a night-to-night basis what’s going to happen, but we’re going to compete every single night,” Erlien said. “The results will take care of themselves.” But on this night, having achieved half of the previous season’s win total in their first contest this year, there was a reason to celebrate.
COMING UP
Osseo vs. Elk River, Friday Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. at Osseo Senior High.
