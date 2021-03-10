On the surface, the match up between 12-1 Centennial and 1-12 Osseo was destined to be a rout. The Cougars had won two games in a row and the Orioles were trying to snap a five-game losing streak.
And early in the first half, Centennial looked every bit the part that their record showed.
Osseo’s zone defense had trouble guarding the dribble drive and securing offensive rebounds, leading to second and third shot opportunities for the Cougars, which they took advantage of and grabbed an early 14-5 lead. The lead ballooned to 25-7, and that is when Osseo’s defense made a change.
Orioles head coach Doug Erlien said the team’s defense has been a Rubik’s Cube of a puzzle that is tough to figure out. After starting with a 3-2 zone with pressure at the top of the key, Osseo switched to a man-to-man defense, which gave them a spark.
“It seemed to boost us from an energy perspective,” Erlien said.
Now rebounding the ball with a purpose, the Orioles found some transition offense led by Aalayah Wilson, who scored 11 points in the first half. Soon, the 18 point lead had shrunk to as small as a six-point advantage. On the bench, the Osseo girls were standing up and cheering, along with several members of the coaching staff.
By the end of the half, the Cougars saw their lead dwindle to 34-26. However, in the second half, the Cougars imposed their will.
Centennial seniors Jodi Anderson and Jenna Guyer showed why the Cougars are a top-10 team in the state. Guyer’s six-foot-two-inch size created a mismatch in the paint for the Orioles to defend, where she scored 16 points. Anderson’s defensive instincts also caused a problem for Osseo, allowing her to steal passes for several fast-break layups, en route to 25 points
When the final horn sounded, Centennial left Osseo with a 79-44 win.
For a young team like Osseo, with a lot of underclassmen getting big minutes, progress and patience are preached.
“I’m proud of our effort...It is all about growth with these girls,” Erlien said. “You don’t want to use it as an excuse, but it is our reality. Patience is our key.”
One of the young players on the team is sophomore guard Aalayah Wilson. The leading scorer on the team at over 16 points per game, Wilson is the catalyst for the Orioles offense. “Our kids look to her when we need a bucket,” Erlien said. “We know where the ball needs to go.”
However, with an offensive talent like Wilson, Erlien and the coaching staff have been emphasizing the other side of the ball as the next development for the sophomore. “Aalayah Wilson is a D-1 talent if she plays on both ends,” Erlien said. “It is all about being consistent and giving effort on both ends of the floor.”
Against Centennial, Wilson again scored a team-high 23 points. Senior guard Anna Corona added seven points, starting for freshman guard Ava Holman, who was out with an injury.
CHAMPLIN PARK
On March 4, the Orioles hosted the Champlin Park Rebels, looking to break the six-game losing streak. Just like in the first half against Centennial, Osseo went toe-to-toe with the Rebels, only trailing 33-31 at the half. However, unlike their game two days prior, the second half was a nick-and-tuck affair.
In the end, Champlin Park escaped with a 73-67 win, but this game showed that this Osseo team has a ton of fight in them. Wilson scored a game-high 20 points, and freshman guard Ava Holman returned the lineup, scoring 19 points.
Two days later, Osseo traveled to Champlin Park to play the second of a back-to-back against the Rebels, but this, they got blitzed early.
Champlin Park’s offense came out guns blazing with a 49-point first-half performance while holding the Orioles to just 22 points. The second half was a little more competitive, but the damage already took place. The Rebels beat the Orioles 88-52 to move to 8-8 on the season.
Osseo dropped to 1-15.
Wilson once again led the team with 18 points, and Holman chipped in with 13.
