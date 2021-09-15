With over a week in between games to start the season, Osseo girls soccer resumed play with a game against Elk River on Sept. 9 and looked to move their record back to .500. They entered the contest 1-2 and in the early stages of the game, captured momentum that looked promising.
Seven minutes into the first half, sophomore forward Layni Yang eked a shot past the Elks keeper to make it 1-0 Osseo.
But Elk River would respond. The visitors returned the favor later in the half and after a 1-1 intermission score, added two more decisive goals in the final 40 minutes en route to a 3-1 victory.
Two days later, the Orioles avenged the home loss to the Elks with a 2-0 victory over the Robbinsdale Cooper Hawks and improved their record to 2-3.
Boys get first win of season
The boys played their game against Elk River immediately after the girls on Sept. 9 and whereas the girls game featured four goals, the boys couldn’t find the back of the net. Osseo and the Elks remained scoreless going into the second half, and the scoreboard was left barren by the final whistle, ending in a 0-0 draw.
Then on Sept. 11, the Orioles traveled west to Buffalo and for the first time this season, walked away victorious with a 3-1 win. Two goals from junior Alexis Rubio Aguilar and a score from senior Abdullahi Ismail proved to be the difference for Osseo (1-1-3) and sophomore goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen saved six of the seven shots on net.
