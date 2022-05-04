Osseo girls finish 10th at NWSC match

The Maple Grove boys golf squad captured third place as a team at the 27-hole Bunker Hills Invitational April 28 with a score of 301.
Eastview took first place with a score of 299 and Centennial finished second with 300. Osseo finished 22nd with a score of 334.
Sophomore Ryan Stendahl led the Crimson with a score of 73, tied for eighth-best individually. The Crimson then competed in The Preview at Edinburgh USA Golf Course April 29-30, taking fifth place as a team with a score of 609. Edina finished first, carding a score of 590, Spring Lake Park finished second with a score of 592, and Eden Prairie and Eastview tied for third (608).
Stendahl led Maple Grove with a two-day score of 152, which was good for a tie for 17th overall, including a first-round score of 73. Senior Blake Northagen shot a 154, sophomore Gavin Grahek carded a 155, and junior Blake Forrest shot a 156. Junior Kagan Koller carded a 157, and junior Jack Schrader shot a 157.
The Maple Grove girls golf team captured a head-to-head victory over Centennial April 25, topping the Cougars 171-200 at Chomonix Golf Course. Sophomore McKenna Hogan and junior Maria Contreras each led the team with a nine-hole score of 42. Sophomore Mia Morton carded a 43 and freshman Carly Hamman and junior Julia Contreras both shot a 44. Junior Skye Sorensen carded a 52.
Osseo’s girls golf squad finished sixth out of six conference schools at the April 25 match at Fox Hollow Golf Club with a team score of 213. Senior Emily Achenbach led the Orioles with a nine-hole score of 46, followed by senior Rachel Boehme’s 54 and senior Chloe Lewis’ 56.
Senior Bridget Fauteck shot a 57, senior Skye Mikulak carded a 66 and sophomore Anya Rokusek shot a 67. Elk River took first place with a score of 179, followed by Totino-Grace (191) and Rogers (193).
The Orioles then competed in the Charlie Schuldt Invitational at Elk River Golf Club on April 26, finishing 13th out of 15 schools.
Then April 28, both the Orioles and Crimson competed in the conference mid-season match at Majestic Oaks Golf Club, with Maple Grove finishing first at a score of 328. Blaine took second (374) and Elk River placed third (378). Osseo finished 10th with a score of 434. Morton carded a team-best 76, followed by an 81 from Hogan and an 85 from Julia Contreras.
Hamman shot an 86, Maria Contreras carded an 89, and Sorensen shot a 93. Achenbach led Osseo with a score of 93, followed by junior Maggie Albers’ 111 and Lewis’ 115. Boehme shot a 115 and freshman Julia Olejar carded a 125.
