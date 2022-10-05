It would prove to be a battle Sept. 27 when Osseo girls soccer welcomed Totino-Grace in search of the season’s third win. Totino-Grace hit the ground running, finding long stints of possession and threatening to score with a consistent pace in the first half.
Osseo, however, would make a game of it, combining an excellent performance from goalkeeper Hailey Lewis with some dangerous moments for the Orioles offense in transition, with Abby Paloranta and Layni Yang searching for the opening goal.
Totino-Grace scored the first goal, the only of the first half, breaking the deadlock with just minutes left as Chloe Nuss slashed in a strike, finding the far corner to make it 1-0.
The second half started similarly to the first, with Osseo struggling to get the ball out of their half while Totino-Grace continued to challenge the backline with a variety of movements and passes. From the 11th minute to the 29th minute of the second half, the visitors found three more goals from Lis Thompson, Abby Lord and Ellen Jacob, the first of the three goals coming from a penalty kick and the last two from open play.
Osseo’s silver lining came with less than a minute left in the game when they earned a penalty kick following a foul in the box. Yang stepped up to take the kick, converting it with confidence to get the Orioles on the board at 4-1 in a match where the hosts often performed better than the scoreline would suggest. Hunting for that final goal, Osseo’s energy remained high through to the end, with Emily Santillan, Jillian Thao, Trinity Garcia and Kylie Chindavong remaining powerful presences in the midfield right until the final whistle.
Head coach Pat Hager explained that following the match, the mission has largely stayed the same.
“More or less, [it’s about] changing our mentality,” Hager said. “We want to put in the challenges, we are doing that despite the scoreline. I don’t think [the score] reflects how we actually played but at the end of the day, the girls are in high spirits and we take it another day, go from there.”
Hager added that he was impressed by goalkeeper Haley Lewis’ performance, noting that she had been dealing with an injury the day before the match. That issue appeared to continue, with Lewis coming off for roughly two minutes of the match at one point after some contact in the 18-yard box.
“[Lewis] definitely put in a performance today, she was out injured yesterday and today she puts out a performance like that. Again, the scoreline doesn’t really reflect how we played... I thought she was phenomenal.”
Andover
It would prove to be a difficult trip to Andover Sept. 29, with Osseo girls soccer suffering a 7-0 defeat. Much like the start of their week, the Orioles held out well in the first half, just 2-0 at half time. However, five second half goals would pile up the damage.
Roseville
Osseo faced non-conference Roseville of the Suburban East Oct. 1, losing out in a much tighter competition with the hosts, whose conference record was 4-3 as of match day. Roseville’s 2-0 win made it three losses this week for Osseo. The Orioles did, however, provide a reminder they can keep games plenty competitive.
Osseo ends their regular season next week with two matches, in Anoka Oct. 4, then hosting Centennial Thursday, Oct. 6.
