As the final week of the regular season commenced, Osseo’s girls basketball squad tried to extend their season-best winning streak to three games Feb.23 when they hosted Anoka (10-14) but narrowly fell to the Tornadoes 65-62.

The Orioles climbed back from an eight-point halftime deficit to make it a game late but ultimately couldn’t overcome the Anoka lead. Junior guard Aalayah Wilson scored a game-high 31 points, sophomore guard Jayla Bennett added nine points, and junior guard Taydem Miller tallied eight.

The Orioles hosted Duluth East (13-12) Feb. 24, in the final home game of the regular season, where the Greyhounds beat Osseo 64-54. After holding a 38-35 halftime lead, Duluth East shut down the Orioles in the second half, allowing only 19 points. Wilson scored 23 points to lead Osseo and sophomore guard Jaelyn Choi added 10 points.

Finally, Feb. 25, the Orioles ended their regular season with a 73-57 loss to Spring Lake Park (12-13). Wilson led all scorers with 27 points and freshman forward Jasia White added 11 points. Osseo ends the regular season with a 7-19 record and 4-15 mark in conference play, a substantial improvement from their 2-17 record last year.

Coming up

The Osseo girls, who enter the upcoming Section 5AAAA playoffs as the sixth seed, will travel to play a familiar foe: third-seeded Spring Lake Park Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. in the quarterfinals.

