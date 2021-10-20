As the number six seed in the Section 5AAA soccer tournament, the Osseo girls traveled to conference foe Champlin Park (9-4-3) on Oct. 12 for a section quarterfinal tilt. The Rebels, as the number three seed, looked every bit the part in this contest, scoring a late first-half goal and netting two more in the second half for a 3-0 victory.

With just under a minute left in the first half, after the Orioles held the Rebels down for 39 minutes, Champlin Park’s Paige Kalal scored to make it 1-0. In the 53rd minute, Kalal added her second, doubling the lead, and put a bow on a hat trick performance with a header in the 72nd minute. Osseo’s season comes to an end with a 5-12 record.

Entering the Section 5AAA soccer tournament as the number five seed, the Osseo boys were looking to challenge fourth-seeded Mounds View (10-5) in the section quarterfinals on Oct. 12.

But instead, the Mustangs controlled the match and rode the momentum to a 4-1 victory. Osseo senior Abdullahi Ismail provided the only goal of the match for the Orioles, and sophomore goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen made eight saves on 12 shots. Osseo ends the season with a 4-7-6 record.

