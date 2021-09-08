Osseo girls, boys soccer fall to Panthers

After starting the regular season with a postponed game and a contest called after halftime due to thunderstorms, Osseo boys soccer resumed to normal on Aug. 31 with an evening game at Spring Lake Park. The Panthers are coming off a 2020 campaign where they went 5-6-1, but coming off a 2021 season-opening win over Totino-Grace, they kept the momentum rolling against the Orioles, winning 4-0.
Then on Sept. 2, Osseo traveled to face rival Park Center and the result turned out just like anyone would expect a rivalry to be. The Orioles trailed 1-0 at halftime, but tied it up in the final 40 minutes and eventually went to overtime. In the extra session, both the Orioles and the Pirates added a goal, but nothing more. The score ended in a 2-2 tie. In the young season, Osseo’s record stands at 0-1-2.
Osseo girls soccer also squared off against Spring Lake Park on Aug. 31 in a nip and tuck affair. The Panthers, however, got the last laugh, defeating the Orioles 2-1.
