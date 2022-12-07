Osseo girls basketball took to the court for the first game of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 30, traveling to Irondale and looking to start the 2022-23 season on a high note.
Osseo ended last year with a 4-15 conference record, 7-20 overall, its season ending in the section quarterfinals.
The Orioles beat Irondale 66-35, with every player that took the court scoring at least two points on the night. Osseo beat Irondale to start the 2021-22 season, though that game was at home.
Now, starting with a road win, the Orioles have a chance to rewrite some history.
Osseo started the game strong and maintained that momentum to the end. The Orioles outscored Irondale 29-17 in the first half, then 37-18 in the second. Osseo found points from both field goals, which made up 53 of their points, including five three-pointers. The Orioles also made 13 of their 18 free throw attempts, six of which came from Jasia White.
Aalayah Wilson led the scoring with 15 points, followed closely behind by White with 13 and Jaelyn Choi with 11. Jayla Bennett and Maya Sampy scored seven and six points, respectively, with Vanessa Papa and Mia Mettler adding three each. Aminah Hargrove, Marianna Franklin and Taydem Miller added two each to round out a great night for the Orioles.
Osseo girls basketball was set to play twice the following week. The schedule first had them traveling to Park Center Tuesday, Dec. 6, after press deadline. They will travel to Anoka Friday, Dec. 9.
