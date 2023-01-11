Osseo girls basketball entered its game against Spring Lake Park on Jan. 6 looking to build on its Dec. 29 road win against Moorhead. The Orioles proceeded to lose a difficult battle with the visiting Panthers.
From the moment Spring Lake Park opened the scoring with an early three-pointer, it was clear the Orioles had a tough contest ahead of them. Osseo did, however, keep things close in the first half, making the most of bursts of opportunity to keep it to 32-25 in the Panthers’ favor at half time.
The second half brought a more difficult struggle for the Orioles. Spring Lake Park once again started the scoring and kept at it, mounting a sizable lead by the time Osseo kicked back into gear.
With Spring Lake Park making the most of every free throw, three-pointer opportunity and missed Orioles pass, the pressure quickly mounted for the hosts. The Panthers outscored the hosts 37-20, to complete a 69-45 win. Osseo now holds a 2-7 overall record.
Aalayah Wilson led Osseo’s scoring with 22 points. Araya Mitchell’s 10 points led the rest of the pack, which included Taydem Miller, Jasia White and Aminah Hargrove as scorers.
Osseo head coach Doug Erlien noted the Orioles had work to do regarding their patience, along with how other teams’ styles have caused issues.
“We’re not the world’s most patient basketball team,” he said. “We struggle against zone teams, we’re just not patient and the ball sticks on one side of the floor and doesn’t really rotate. Tonight it just wasn’t good enough. We’re close, but we’re just not quite there.”
Erlien continued by highlighting the areas the team continues to work on, including preparing the Orioles for the challenges that lie ahead in the section tournament.
“We’re trying to play more half-court offense because that’s what we’re going to need to do in the playoffs in order to win,” Erlien said. “That’s a struggle when you’re used to having a team that just plays, and offensively is more free instead of being more structured – you’re going to struggle some nights.”
Osseo girls basketball played two games the following week, first by traveling to Rogers on Tuesday, Jan. 10, after press time. They were scheduled to next travel to Robbinsdale Armstrong Thursday, Jan. 12.
