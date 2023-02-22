Osseo girls basketball loses 3 games in difficult week

Aminah Hargrove rises high to score for Osseo against Robbinsdale Armstrong.

Osseo girls basketball struggled last week with three games and three losses. The Orioles lost to Buffalo and Robbinsdale Armstrong on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. They then lost to Spring Lake Park on the road on Feb. 17.

Buffalo

