Osseo girls basketball loses 3 games in difficult week

Osseo girls basketball struggled last week with three games and three losses. The Orioles lost to Buffalo and Robbinsdale Armstrong on Feb. 14 and Feb. 15. They then lost to Spring Lake Park on the road on Feb. 17.
Buffalo
Osseo started its week with a tough 49-56 loss to the Buffalo Bison, the result of two close halves of basketball. Buffalo led 27-25 at halftime, then outscored Osseo 29-24 in the second half.
The contest against Buffalo was Osseo’s only non-conference game last week. The loss left the Orioles with a 7-14 overall record.
Jaelyn Choi led Osseo’s scoring with 14 points. Nevaeh Torma led the rest of the squad with 10 points.
Robbinsdale Armstrong
A difficult week continued on Wednesday as Osseo hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong in a 36-62 loss. There was parity in the first half, which ended with Robbinsdale Armstrong ahead 28-23.
Hosting Osseo struggled to score in the second half, however, with just 13 points to Robbinsdale Armstrong’s 34.
Choi continued to be a bright spot during difficult games, scoring 15 points for the Orioles.
Spring Lake Park
The difficulties continued into Friday for Osseo, losing 48-72 on the road to Spring Lake Park, ending the week 0-3 across two conference games and a non-conference game.
The Panthers led dominantly 40-24 at halftime. The second half was a closer contest, as Osseo scored another 24 points while Spring Lake Park scored 32, but the hosts were clear winners by the final buzzer.
For the third time this week, Choi led Osseo’s scoring with 18 points.
Osseo girls basketball had three games scheduled for the following week to close out its regular season. The Orioles traveled to Totino-Grace on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and were set to host Blaine on Thursday, Feb. 23, before traveling to Duluth East on Friday, Feb. 24.
