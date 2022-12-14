Osseo girls basketball returned to the court Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, looking to follow up on their season opener win over Irondale. It proved to be a hard-fought week, with the Orioles losing 46-62 to Park Center Dec. 6 and 51-58 to Anoka Dec. 9.

Park Center

