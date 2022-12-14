Osseo girls basketball returned to the court Dec. 6 and Dec. 9, looking to follow up on their season opener win over Irondale. It proved to be a hard-fought week, with the Orioles losing 46-62 to Park Center Dec. 6 and 51-58 to Anoka Dec. 9.
Park Center
Osseo struggled to get past the Park Center Pirates, who outscored the Orioles 39-21 in the first half, setting up a difficult hill to climb in the second half.
Osseo would come back stronger, outscoring Park Center 25-23 after halftime, but the first half deficit proved to be too much and the Pirates left victorious through a 62-46 win. The result was Osseo’s first loss of the season.
The win was in large part crafted by the Pirates’ Nyomi Crushshon, who scored 21 points. For Osseo, Jayla Bennett and Aalayah Wilson stood out with 13 and 12 points, respectively, with Jasia White close behind with 11.
Anoka
Osseo looked to improve on its form with a trip to Anoka, and although the night ended in another loss, the contest was more competitive.
Osseo gave itself a lead to work with going into halftime when it outscored the hosts 23-21. But Anoka came out ready to play in the second half, packing on 37 points to earn a vital home win, while Osseo scored 28. The 58-51 loss put the Orioles at 1-2.
Wilson proved to be a silver lining for the team, scoring 23 points, equal to the team’s entire first half output. Jaelyn Choi and Bennett were key to the close scoreline as well, scoring nine and seven points, respectively.
The Orioles played three games the following week, traveling to St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 12 and Andover Dec. 13, after the press deadline. Osseo then hosted Centennial Dec. 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.