Osseo girls basketball looked to build on recent wins with two conference games last week. The Orioles traveled to Coon Rapids and won on Jan. 24, before hosting Park Center in beating the Pirates on Jan. 27.
Coon Rapids
Osseo started the week on a strong note with a 80-74 win on the road against Coon Rapids on Tuesday. The victory gives Osseo its first consecutive win of the season.
The win did not come easily. It was Coon Rapids who led 37-32 at halftime. Osseo came out stronger in the second half, scoring 48 points while holding Coon Rapids to another 37.
Aalayah Wilson continued to lead Osseo’s scoring this season with 36 points against Coon Rapids, with Jaelyn Choi’s 16 points and Aminah Hargrove’s 14 points key pieces of the road to victory.
Park Center
Osseo kept the wins coming, holding on tight to the good run of form they have found themselves amidst. The Orioles added a 53-50 win against Park Center to their collection on Friday.
While the game was tight throughout, the Orioles maintained a thin lead over the Pirates throughout the contest. Osseo led 29-27 at halftime, before scoring 24 second half points to Park Center’s 23.
Choi led Osseo’s scoring against the Pirates with 13 points. Eight total Osseo players scored in the game, in a truly group performance in which no player other than Choi passed the 10 point mark. Collectively, however, they got the job done.
This is Osseo’s third consecutive win and gives them a 4-7 conference record.
Osseo played two games the following week, facing Maple Grove in a rivalry matchup on Monday, Jan. 30, before traveling to play Elk River on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
