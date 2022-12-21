Osseo girls basketball faced a series of difficult matches this week, but put together competitive performances along the way. The Orioles opened the week with a 32-94 loss to St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 12, but came back strong in 59-67 and 63-78 losses to Andover and Centennial Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.
St. Michael-Albertville
Osseo girls basketball struggled in a steep loss to St. Michael-Albertville. Aalayah Wilson led the fight for the Orioles with 13 points scored, but the hosts had a big scorer of their own in Abby Hoselton, who tallied 30 points.
Maya Sampy, Araya Mitchell and Jayla Bennett all tied for second in points scored with four each, with seven total players scoring for Osseo. The scoreline marked both the most points that the Orioles have conceded in one game and the least they have scored in one game this season.
Andover
Osseo charged back into battle the next day in a far closer match up with Andover. While the Huskies went on to win 67-59, the Orioles were far from out of the fight as they looked for their second win of the season.
Wilson once again led the charge for the Osseo attack, scoring 26 points. Wilson was the game’s lead point scorer across both teams. Jasia White and Jaelyn Choi supported the scoring with 12 and 10 points of their own. Only five players scored for Osseo, and just six scored for Andover.
The loss extended Osseo’s losing streak to four, with the Orioles still looking for their second victory after their 66-35 win over Irondale Nov. 30.
Centennial
It proved to be another difficult night when Osseo hosted Centennial. Osseo put up 63 points, but Centennial still walked away winners, scoring 78. Centennial scored 43 of its points in the second half, finding scoring opportunities when the team needed them.
Wilson put up big numbers for the Orioles, scoring 28 points. White and Choi also put up big numbers as well, scoring 14 and 11 points respectively. Centennial, however, had eight scorers and was never short on points either.
The loss extends a streak of defeats for the Orioles, who have yet to find that first conference win, but do have an opening week win over Irondale to reference as they grow into the 2022-23 season.
Osseo girls basketball did not play the following week, with their next match coming on Wednesday, Dec. 28th, hosting DeLaSalle after press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.