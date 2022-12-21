Osseo girls basketball faced a series of difficult matches this week, but put together competitive performances along the way. The Orioles opened the week with a 32-94 loss to St. Michael-Albertville Dec. 12, but came back strong in 59-67 and 63-78 losses to Andover and Centennial Dec. 13 and Dec. 15.

