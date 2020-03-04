Osseo girls’ basketball ends season, sees brighter future ahead

Osseo girls’ basketball season ended in an 81-50 loss to Centennial in the Section 5 Tournament Feb. 25. The Orioles finished the season with an 8-18 record, but coach Doug Erlien sees better things ahead.
“As far as our season, I feel great about the direction we are headed,” Erlien said. “We continued to build our program. Our depth at all levels from a talent perspective has improved and we were competitive most nights.”
The Orioles fielded a young team with only four seniors in Jasmine Choi, Jaiden Kline, Isable Cronin and Kadyn Knutson. All four will be missed but Erlien sees a promising future for the program with top young players such as Aalayah Wilson and Ava Holman returning.
“We were a young varsity squad and our kids picked up lots of experience,” he said. “I can’t wait to work with them and watch them grow over the next couple of seasons. Our four seniors did a tremendous job of leading on the floor. We need to continue to stay connected off the court. Championship level programs do those things and that is our mission.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.