Osseo girls basketball ended its season on March 2 in a Section 5AAAA tournament battle with Champlin Park. Osseo beat the Rebels 66-63 in the regular season, but lost on Thursday, 45-72.

The Orioles entered the playoffs with a 7-18 overall record, while the Champlin Park Rebels had an 11-15 record.

