Osseo girls basketball ended its regular season last week with two losses. The Orioles lost to Totino-Grace on the road on Feb. 21, before hosting Blaine in a loss on Feb. 24.
Totino-Grace
Osseo started the week with a difficult contest at Totino-Grace High School, losing 55-57 to the Eagles.
Totino-Grace led 30-27 at halftime, keeping the Orioles just barely at bay. Osseo stepped up in the second half, scoring 28 points to the Eagles’ 27. The points flip was just short of a comeback, however, and Totino-Grace won by two points.
Taydem Miller led Osseo’s five scoring players with 18 points. Jaelyn Choi was close behind with 14 points.
Blaine
Osseo ended the week by losing 40-64 to Blaine, concluding its regular season with a 5-14 conference record, 7-18 overall.
The game began with a special moment. A week after knee surgery, Aalayah Wilson took to the court. Blaine was allowed to score uncontested before Osseo brought the ball down to Wilson, waiting in Blaine’s key. Wilson sunk a basket for two points, becoming the second-leading scorer in program history with 1,645 points. She was then taken out and the action began.
Blaine proved to be the better side in both halves, leading 30-20 by halftime and extending that with 34 more points in the second half.
Choi led Osseo with 13 points against Blaine. Choi also finished with the second most points scored for Osseo this regular season at 277. Wilson was the only player ahead of her with 283.
With their regular season complete, Osseo girls basketball turned to the section tournament the following week. The Orioles were set to visit Champlin Park on March 2 in the quarterfinals.
