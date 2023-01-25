Osseo girls basketball followed up its first win of 2023 with two home games. The Orioles first hosted Elk River Jan. 17 and lost. They then hosted Totino-Grace and won Jan. 19.
Elk River
The Orioles opened their week with a difficult test at home against Elk River. The Elks went on to win 70-44 at Osseo High School.
The Elks dominated early and maintained their lead throughout the game, leading 34-22 at halftime. They extended that tally with 36 points in the second half to Osseo’s 22.
The difficult non-conference test did see Aalayah Wilson shine with 31 points, leading Osseo’s six scorers against the Elks.
Totino-Grace
Osseo’s hard work this season continued to show its impact on Thursday, when the Orioles beat Totino-Grace 56-47 at home, their first home win of the season.
The night started fast for Osseo, who led for the majority of the game, starting with the opening two points from Jasia White. Committing three fouls to Totino-Grace’s six in the first half, Osseo went on to lead 29-24 by halftime.
The Orioles showed patience against Totino-Grace, allowing themselves the time to figure out a way past the visitors’ defense. On more than one occasion, the Orioles had to combine time, physical presence and tactical awareness to score on a night where points seemed to be coming at a premium.
The second half brought less scoring as the Orioles’ lead expanded. During the third timeout of the half, with seven minutes left on the clock, Osseo led 42-29.
Totino-Grace began to fight back into the game late, narrowing what was once a 15-point deficit to an eight- or nine-point shortfall. Osseo held on, scoring enough to stay in control and eventually securing its second conference win of the season.
Aalayah Wilson continued to be the sword’s edge for Osseo, scoring 25 points against the Eagles. White led the rest of the team with her 11 points, while Taydem Miller and Jaelyn Choi both impressed as well, despite scoring fewer points. Both were key pieces of the Osseo offensive plan, moving the ball and creating chances for the Orioles.
Osseo girls basketball head coach Doug Erlien discussed the team’s need to grow into a more patient style this season, and the hopeful signs in that journey.
“I think offensively, we’ve been in such a go-go-go to score mode. We’re trying to get us to play more half court,” he said. “It’s a work in progress but it’s better, it’s 100% better and that’s equated to two out of three games where we came out on the right side of the scoreboard.”
Erlien added that while the final result of a game is not always in one team’s control, he is encouraged by the work the Orioles have done to set themselves up for good performances.
“The common denominator is always finding those things that equates to being in games,” Erlien continued. “The result can be the result of 80 different things you don’t have control over, but we can always control effort and we can always control attitude, energy, body language, all those things that are cliche but they’re true.”
Erlien also had praise for Miller, who was a charged battery for everything Osseo got right against Totino-Grace.
“Taydem Miller starts everything for us up top,” he said. “[Totino-Grace’s Itoro Etuko] is a pretty good defender and [Miller] gets into some people and creates some chaos and when she’s not in her head, she’s a pretty good basketball player and we’re lucky to have her.”
Osseo girls basketball has two games on the schedule this week, starting with a road game at Coon Rapids Jan. 24, after press time. They return home to host Park Center Friday, Jan. 27
