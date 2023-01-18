Osseo girls basketball continued their search for a first conference win of the season with two road games this week. The Orioles traveled to Rogers on Jan. 10 in a loss. They then traveled to Robbinsdale Armstrong on Thursday, Jan. 12, where they won.
Rogers
Osseo continued the difficult path toward growth on Jan. 10 in a 40-52 loss to Rogers. Points were at a premium at Rogers High School, with Rogers leading 26-21 at halftime.
Rogers scored another 26 points in the second half, while Osseo picked up 19 points, ensuring the host’s win.
Jaelyn Choi led Osseo’s six scoring players with 14 points. Taydem Miller led the rest of the pack with nine points against Rogers.
Robbinsdale Armstrong
The Orioles found their hard fought first conference win on Thursday, triumphing 59-57 on the road against Robbinsdale Armstrong. Osseo’s win did not come easily and was forged in the first half.
The Orioles led the hosts 24-17 at halftime. That lead proved crucial, as Robbinsdale Armstrong flipped the momentum and scored 40 points in the second half. Osseo held on with 35 points of their own.
The win is Osseo’s first in conference play this season and third overall, improving their conference record to 1-6 and 3-8 overall this season.
Aalayah Wilson led Osseo’s scoring with 20 points. Choi was close behind with 18 points of her own, leading the rest of the Orioles six scorers.
Osseo girls basketball played two home games the following week, hosting Elk River on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the press deadline, and Totino-Grace on Thursday, Jan. 19.
