Osseo girl cagers get first win of 2020

Aalayah Wilson of Osseo drives to the hoop against Minneapolis South. (Photo by Rich Moll - richmollphotography.com)

The Osseo girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of 2020 with a 77-58 home win over Armstrong Jan. 14

The Orioles had opened the new year with losses to Rogers (66-63), Spring Lake Park (74-58) and Minneapolis South (48-42). But eight different Orioles scored in the win over Armstrong. Senior forward Jaiden Klein led the way with 23 points, freshman guard Aalayah Wilson added 21, eighth grade guard Ava Holman had 15 and senior guard Jasmine Choi chipped in with eight.

Osseo, 5-9 overall, next hosts Elk River Friday, Jan. 24.

