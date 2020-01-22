Osseo girl cagers get first win of 2020

The Osseo girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of 2020 with a 77-58 home win over Armstrong Jan. 14
The Orioles had opened the new year with losses to Rogers (66-63), Spring Lake Park (74-58) and Minneapolis South (48-42). But eight different Orioles scored in the win over Armstrong. Senior forward Jaiden Klein led the way with 23 points, freshman guard Aalayah Wilson added 21, eighth grade guard Ava Holman had 15 and senior guard Jasmine Choi chipped in with eight.
Osseo, 5-9 overall, next hosts Elk River Friday, Jan. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.