Following a tough loss to Stillwater the previous week, Osseo football came charging back into play Sept. 30 as they visited Roseville. The Orioles would strike right away in the first quarter, with senior Devin Williams getting the opening touchdown four minutes into play through a 25-yard run. AJ Miller stepped up to score one of his four successful extra point attempts of the night to make it 7-0.
Senior BJ Zakiel found the second touchdown of the night, running in a 5-yard gain, with Osseo leading 14-0 going into the second quarter. Zakiel scored another touchdown in the second quarter, and while AJ Miller missed the extra point attempt on that occasion, a field goal soon after would see Miller and Osseo lead 23-0 going into half time.
With a strong lead in hand but plenty of time for the game to change, Osseo came out for the second half meaning business. Zakiel completed a hat trick of touchdowns to make it 30-0 following the extra point attempt.
With just one quarter left to play and a big lead in hand, sophomore Iggie Cooper had last touchdown of the day for the Orioles, getting over the line and giving Osseo the yard gain they needed after a successful drive to the red zone. Roseville finally got points on the board as the game neared its end, with Adam Newby running in a 22-yard gain to make it 37-7. Osseo football is back to winning ways after two consecutive losses, just in time for their homecoming game.
Osseo football will return home and take the field against East Ridge Friday, Oct. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.