Following a tough loss to Stillwater the previous week, Osseo football came charging back into play Sept. 30 as they visited Roseville. The Orioles would strike right away in the first quarter, with senior Devin Williams getting the opening touchdown four minutes into play through a 25-yard run. AJ Miller stepped up to score one of his four successful extra point attempts of the night to make it 7-0.

Senior BJ Zakiel found the second touchdown of the night, running in a 5-yard gain, with Osseo leading 14-0 going into the second quarter. Zakiel scored another touchdown in the second quarter, and while AJ Miller missed the extra point attempt on that occasion, a field goal soon after would see Miller and Osseo lead 23-0 going into half time.

