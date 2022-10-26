Osseo football rediscover energy, fall short of Wednesday night comeback

In a season of highs and lows, Osseo football has had to prove they know how to fight for adversity, from high quality opposition, to the loss of an alum and part of the Osseo football family. While some games have shown tremendous ability, including recent wins against Roseville and East Ridge, Osseo entered the closing game of the regular season following a momentum-cutting 23-0 loss to White Bear Lake.
Now, against Blaine, the Orioles had one more chance to assert their quality and leave their mark on the 2022 regular season. Wednesday, Oct. 19, would see the Orioles take the field with a far improved showing, but it wouldn’t come easily.
Blaine would open the scoring with a first quarter touchdown to make it 7-0 going into the second quarter.
It would be placekicker AJ Miller who would show up big in the second quarter to get the Orioles on the board, making a 37-yard field goal attempt to make it 7-3. Blaine would respond with another touchdown, secured with a 20-yard pass and gain from Daniels to Terry. Blaine would lead 14-3 at half time.
Blaine would stay in the flow of the game going into the third quarter, finding the second half’s first points with another touchdown to make it 21-3. Osseo would respond, however, with Nolan Sharapata finding Devin Williams for the Orioles first touchdown of the night. Osseo would go for a two-point conversion, but it would prove unsuccessful and it would be 21-9 going into the fourth quarter.
Williams would step up again in the fourth quarter, scoring his second touchdown of the night to make it 21-16, putting Osseo just five points off of Blaine.
Osseo would push to stay in the game, even blocking a field goal attempt in the final minute to get possession at their own 20 yard line with less than 50 seconds on the clock, but Blaine would hold out to win 21-16.
While Osseo did end the regular season on a two game losing streak, the performance against Blaine stands in contrast to the difficult 23-0 loss to White Bear Lake the week before.
To the end of Wednesday’s game, Osseo battled to find a comeback win against Blaine. Unable to find that final touchdown to get the win, Osseo managed to end their regular season with a reminder of their ability to battle for a result.
Osseo end the regular season 2-3 in conference play, 3-5 overall. Osseo football will return to play on Oct. 28th as part of the upper right Class 6A tournament bracket, traveling as the fifth seed to fourth seed Woodbury.
