Osseo football rediscover energy, fall short of Wednesday night comeback

(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

Osseo’s Jerome Kellum, 24, runs the ball earlier in the season against East Ridge.

In a season of highs and lows, Osseo football has had to prove they know how to fight for adversity, from high quality opposition, to the loss of an alum and part of the Osseo football family. While some games have shown tremendous ability, including recent wins against Roseville and East Ridge, Osseo entered the closing game of the regular season following a momentum-cutting 23-0 loss to White Bear Lake.

Now, against Blaine, the Orioles had one more chance to assert their quality and leave their mark on the 2022 regular season. Wednesday, Oct. 19, would see the Orioles take the field with a far improved showing, but it wouldn’t come easily.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments