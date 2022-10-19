Osseo football held to first shutout loss of 2022
(Photo by Dominic Bisogno)

Osseo’s Antoine Blasingame sizing up his opponent during Sept. 23rd loss to Stillwater.

With the Orioles rediscovering their winning ways last week against East Ridge, a new challenger emerged in the form of White Bear Lake (3-1 in the conference), who hosted Osseo (2-2) on Oct. 14.

Both teams were looking for a big conference win to carve out their places behind a dominant Stillwater and a talented Forest Lake.

