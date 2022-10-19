Osseo football held to first shutout loss of 2022

With the Orioles rediscovering their winning ways last week against East Ridge, a new challenger emerged in the form of White Bear Lake (3-1 in the conference), who hosted Osseo (2-2) on Oct. 14.
Both teams were looking for a big conference win to carve out their places behind a dominant Stillwater and a talented Forest Lake.
White Bear Lake hit the ground running with an early touchdown two minutes into the first quarter by Chris Heim. It was the fifth time Osseo has been the first to concede points this season, all in the first quarter.
A power outage paused the game’s momentum half way through the first quarter, but action was underway soon after, with White Bear Lake finding a rushing touchdown from Kesean Lipscomb with four minutes left in the quarter.
The extra point attempt would miss and the quarter ended 13-0. White Bear Lake’s Eli Treichel had the only remaining points of the half with a field goal in the second quarter, making it 16-0.
In a scoreless third quarter the Orioles’ defense continued a positive run in terms of points allowed, but the offense coudn’t find ways to the end zone. For the final touchdown of the game, White Bear Lake’s Gavin Knutson found Vatel Henderson with a pass for a 15-yard gain to make it 23-0, the final score of the night.
It’s a difficult shift of fortune for the Orioles, who fought their way to a well-earned 35-17 win over East Ridge the previous week, earning their first back-to-back win of the season. While Osseo has suffered other losses, they have not gone scoreless in a game until the game against White Bear Lake. Before Friday’s loss, Osseo scored126 points in six games, averaging to about 21 points per game.
While some of two of the referenced games saw Osseo score just one touchdown, the Orioles have flipped the script more recently, scoring 37 and 35 points in their Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 wins. With one game left in the regular season, it may be a matter of whether Osseo can make the White Bear Lake loss the exception to the rule.
Osseo football played their final game of the regular season when they hosted Blaine Oct. 19, after press deadline.
