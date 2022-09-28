Osseo came into Friday with work to do following tightly won and lost matches against Mounds View and Forest Lake respectively. Back at home against a high-performing Stillwater, Sept. 23, the Orioles needed a strong team performance to compete for that second win of 2022. Osseo battled to a 31-7.
The trouble started just a few minutes into play, as Stillwater quarterback Max Shikenjanski navigated the visitors through the field of play and found Joseph Hoheisel for the opening touchdown with 9:29 still on the board, with a successful extra point attempt soon after. The early strike reinforced the challenge ahead, but the Orioles’ defense prevented any additional points for the quarter, with a missed Osseo field goal attempt coming close to keeping things tight going into the second quarter.
The gates opened in the second quarter, with Stillwater’s Shikenjanski once again leading the Ponies down the field, scoring the touchdown himself from a 1-yard gain. Osseo quarterback Hayden Potratz, who had so far spent much of the game organizing rush attempts, threw a pick six that Owen Peloquin scored a touchdown on. Down 21-0 at half time, Osseo had plenty of work to do, but also had a fair piece of time with the ball and some chances of their own. While the Orioles led in rushing yards 54-37 at half time, Stillwater was far ahead on passing yards, 106-5. Despite the rainy conditions, the contest would continue off the field as much as it did on it, with loud and proud student sections from both schools, Osseo’s dressed for the night’s blackout theme, keeping the tempo up from start to finish.
Stillwater started the second half hot, with Sam Young grabbing another touchdown and Landon Huber scoring a fourth extra point attempt to make it 28-0. The match up was far from over, however, and Devin Williams would give Osseo a spark to push on for the remainder of the game, scoring a touchdown from a 4-yard rush, rewarding the Osseo offense for a much improved third quarter. Jaymeson Travis converted the extra point to make it 28-7 and get Osseo on the scoresheet.
Stillwater’s Huber added the final points to the board with a 28-yard field goal, ending the match at 31-7.
Osseo coach Ryan Stockhaus said he saw strong moments from the Orioles defense against high level opposition, with some key mistakes from the home team making the difference in the night’s loss. Stockhaus also saidhe felt the game was largely decided by self-inflicted issues that have followed the Orioles through the season so far.
“Quite frankly, I thought our defense played relatively well against one of the top quarterbacks in the state, a top-three team in the state,” he said. “That’s kind of the theme, we’re already playing some of the top talent in the state and then we’re also getting in our own way.”
Stockhaus was impressed by what his defense was able to accomplish against a highly-rated offense, led by a highly-rated quarterback in Shikenjanski. He added that, with all their losses coming against top teams, the Orioles had shown more ability than some of their scorelines or win-loss record may reflect.
“I was really happy to see us make their quarterback feel uncomfortable, throw off his back foot,” Stockhaus said. “He didn’t have the game he’s had the last few weeks. I think we can definitely build on that defensively. We’ve got to focus on toughening up and matching that level.” Stockhaus felt the improved third and fourth quarters were the result of both changes at half time and also better execution of ideas that were at play the entire game.
“At the end of the day, it’s limiting turnovers, getting first downs, keeping our offense on the field and keeping a quarterback like that and an offense like that off the field,” he said.
Osseo will continue their season next week, traveling to Roseville Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.
