Having found an important first win in 22 days against Roseville, Osseo football returned home Oct. 7 to face East Ridge in a non-conference face-off. Sitting right in the middle of the Metro-Maroon North Conference with one conference game left to be played, the non-conference game against East Ridge provided an opportunity for Osseo to rally momentum while celebrating homecoming.
The match up came less than a week after Osseo football learned of the death of alum Chris Royston Jr., a 2018 graduate who previously played as a defensive lineman for the Orioles.
The Osseo High School community is also mourning the loss of Grace Paddock, an Osseo student and OPC hockey player. Paddock, 17, died unexpectedly Oct. 2.
The game started off tough for the Orioles, with a high pressure first quarter from East Ridge earning the visitors the opening touchdown of the night with just three minutes left on the clock. Osseo responded in the second quarter, with Hayden Potratz getting the final drive himself for a 1-yard gain to tie it up at 7-7.
Six minutes later, after Osseo gained possession off of a recovered fumble, B.J. Zakiel made a wild 65-yard gain to find Osseo’s second touchdown of the night, giving the hosts their first lead of the day. East Ridge had plenty of fight left, and a last second touchdown after some timeout warfare would get them close to tying it back up.
A missed extra point attempt, however, had Osseo leading 14-13 at half time..
Continuing to take control of the night, Osseo scored a touchdown as Zakiel ran for six. AJ Miller scored one of his five successful extra point attempts to make it 21-13 at the end of the third quarter. Osseo would force the issue half way through the fourth quarter, as Zakiel found his third touchdown of the night to make it 28-13 on a night where it seemed Osseo, and Zakiel, could practically do no wrong.
East Ridge would get back in it with 5:47 on the clock with a hard fought touchdown to make it 28-19, but an unsuccessful 2-point conversion attempt would see the visitors in a tough spot. It didn’t get any easier when an ambitious on-side kick gone wrong saw Osseo’s Nolan Sharapata get the home team back on the ball, setting up a fourth Zakiel touchdown with just over 4 minutes to play. It would end there at 35-19, Osseo’s third win of the season.
Head coach Ryan Stockhaus shared afterward that the week leading up to this game had been difficult.
“We had a really tough week this week, we lost a former player and a current student and it hit everybody hard,” he said. “A lot of what we talked about was just about prioritizing being together. Bad things and tough things are going to happen in life, we’ve got to lean on each other and pick each other up.”
On the night itself, Stockhaus added that the entire roster stepped up, winning their respective battles from start to finish.
“We played as a complete unit tonight. I thought it was a huge team win,” he said. “I thought our offensive line showed up and starting pushing guys around. I thought our running backs that were banged up all day. Other than that one quick drive, I thought our defense did a great job just keeping them contained.”
Osseo football will get back on the road next week as the regular season nears its end, playing White Bear Lake Oct. 14.
