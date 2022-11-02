Osseo football falls short in battle at Woodbury

After a challenging regular season, Osseo looked to make the most of the clean slate that is the Class 6A state tournament as they traveled to face Woodbury on Oct. 28. Osseo entered the tournament as the fifth seed in the upper-right bracket, with Woodbury being the fourth seed.
Their last two games, losses to White Bear Lake and Blaine, may have not been the Orioles’ brightest moments, but if Coach Ryan Stockhaus and his players could find the flow that got them big wins against Roseville and East Ridge just weeks before, then it was game on.
Osseo faced a Woodbury team that went 5-1 in conference play and 6-2 overall, but while the Royals finished atop the Metro-Maroon South, they did finish the year with two losses in their last four, including an Oct. 20 17-14 loss to Centennial.
It was a hard-fought night of highs and lows for the Orioles. The first half saw Woodbury limited to just three points from a 25-yard field goal, with defensive end Deshawn Ricks getting a sack and LB Shandon Anderson getting an interception along the way in what would be a strong half defensively.
Things heated up in the second half as BJ Zakiel found the first touchdown of the night, aided by a big block from fullback Antonio Fondren to set up the play. AJ Miller scored the extra point and Osseo would lead 7-3. Five minutes later, quarterback Nolan Sharapata found Bryce Hawthorne with a perfect pass. Hawthorne ran in the 20-yard gain and Osseo would lead 14-3 at half time.
The third quarter saw both sides battle it out for the first points of the half, but it would be Woodbury who scored with just 11 seconds on the clock despite a strong offensive showing from the Orioles. The touchdown from the Royals’ Isaiah Tisdle was Woodbury’s first of the night to make it 14-10 with a successful extra point attempt.
It was in the fourth quarter where all the cards had to be played. Osseo still led, but by a thin four points, while Woodbury, at home and the higher seed, were looking to do everything necessary to find a path to the next round.
Sharapata and Hawthorne combined for another big pass, this time for a 42-yard gain, but the drive led to no points. Bryce Hawthorne came up big defensively later on, sacking the Woodbury quarterback on a fourth down to give Osseo the ball on their own 40 with six minutes on the clock.
Then, finally, with 2:34 left on the clock, Woodbury found their go-ahead touchdown as quarterback George Bjellos hit Charlie Jacobson for a 36-yard gain. Woodbury lead 17-14, the first time in two quarters that they had been ahead.
Woodbury got the work done from there, holding Osseo to a fourth down at the Woodbury 14 yard line. The Royals ground out one last touchdown, rushing the ball through Bjellos to make it 24-14 and cementing their win.
There ends Osseo’s 2022 football season, with a heartbreaking but hard-fought loss to Woodbury after a regular season full of lessons learned. Osseo’s overall record for the year is 3-6.
