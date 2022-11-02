Osseo football falls short in battle at Woodbury

(Photo by Rich Peterson)

Devin Williams battles for yards while running the ball, surrounded by four defending Royals.

After a challenging regular season, Osseo looked to make the most of the clean slate that is the Class 6A state tournament as they traveled to face Woodbury on Oct. 28. Osseo entered the tournament as the fifth seed in the upper-right bracket, with Woodbury being the fourth seed.

Their last two games, losses to White Bear Lake and Blaine, may have not been the Orioles’ brightest moments, but if Coach Ryan Stockhaus and his players could find the flow that got them big wins against Roseville and East Ridge just weeks before, then it was game on.

