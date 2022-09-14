The Osseo High School football game took on Mounds View Sept. 8. Osseo won the game 21 to 14, with touchdown scoring by Hayden Potratz, Devin Williams and Bryce Hawthorne.

The Orioles rushed for 283 yards.

