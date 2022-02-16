One month ago, Park Center came into the Osseo Senior High gymnasium and beat the Orioles boys basketball team by 15 points, reminding their district rivals who the top-ranked team in the state was.
On Feb. 7, eighth-ranked Osseo had the chance to return the favor to the No. 1 ranked Pirates, but Park Center (17-1) defended their home court and beat the Orioles again, this time by a score of 76-57. Like in the first matchup, the Pirates held a slim halftime lead, but then exploded in the second half. Park Center put up 46 second-half points, led by senior guard Cody Pennebaker’s game-high 26 points. Osseo senior guard Benard Omooria led the Orioles with 15 points. Sophomore guard Temisan Denedo and sophomore forward Isaiah Johnson each added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Osseo responded Feb. 10 with a 73-50 victory over Rogers (7-11). After the Orioles held a 39-30 halftime lead, their defense put the clamps on the Royals, holding them to 20 second-half points. While their defense was locking Rogers down, the Osseo offense put forth a balanced effort that kept the Royals guessing. Omooria led the team with 17 points, senior center Blessed Barhayiga scored 16. Junior guard Trey Smith added 13 points and senior guard Tyirece Waits scored 12. The Orioles improved to 14-6 on the season and 10-3 in conference play after the win over Rogers.
Coming up
The Osseo boys host Coon Rapids (14-6) on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
