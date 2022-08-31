After a long wait, Osseo’s cross country program will once again be off and running for the fall season in just a matter of days. Roughly 80 kids are a part of the Oriole program this fall. From young middle schoolers to experienced seniors, Osseo boasts a diverse group of runners ready to take to courses around the metro.

Junior Jules Davis is expected to lead the pack for the girls this season, along with senior Maria Hoff, sophomore Audrey McNeil, and junior Teresa Shah. Other names to watch include seniors Sam Longenecker, Emma Houfek, Kendel Poppe, Carolyn Odens, and sophomore Elsie Higgins. For many upperclassmen, this is their fifth or even sixth year on the team, which provides valuable experience.

