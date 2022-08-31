After a long wait, Osseo’s cross country program will once again be off and running for the fall season in just a matter of days. Roughly 80 kids are a part of the Oriole program this fall. From young middle schoolers to experienced seniors, Osseo boasts a diverse group of runners ready to take to courses around the metro.
Junior Jules Davis is expected to lead the pack for the girls this season, along with senior Maria Hoff, sophomore Audrey McNeil, and junior Teresa Shah. Other names to watch include seniors Sam Longenecker, Emma Houfek, Kendel Poppe, Carolyn Odens, and sophomore Elsie Higgins. For many upperclassmen, this is their fifth or even sixth year on the team, which provides valuable experience.
“You can’t coach experience,” head coach John Rundquist said. “You need to go through it over time. They’re motivated and they work hard. And they understand the importance of helping the younger runners.”
Rundquist believes that the girls’ team will have good depth past their top runners, and will rely on their veterans to lead the way. One of them is Davis, who will be running without her older sister, Lex, for the first time in her high school career.
“For a kid like Jules, she is definitely motivated,” Rundquist said. “She is one heck of a kid…an awesome teammate and kid to coach. We’re expecting good things from her.”
On the boys’ side, junior Cade Sanvik, Osseo’s first All-State runner in over a quarter-century last season, returns and will pace the team again this fall. “He’s hungry for more,” Rundquist said. “He is a gifted runner and understands he has to earn everything. To get to the next level, there is work. There are no shortcuts. He’s got the eyes on the prize. We expect that he’ll be one of the top runners in the conference. But he wants to be recognized as one of the top runners in the state.”
Other boys to keep an eye on this fall include junior Earl Peter, a track and field athlete who is set to begin his first cross country season, sophomore Quinlan Rundquist, juniors Ty Swanson, Ty Prokop, and Keiran Hollingshead, seniors Colin Vaughn and Gabriel Arends, and freshman Ben Sanvik. Like the girls’ team, Rundquist is excited about the prospect of the boys’ depth on the roster.
“This should be one of the strongest teams we’ve had in the past several years,” he said. For both squads, Rundquist hopes that they can place in the top quarter of the conference when all is said and done.
But to get there, work needs to be done to consistently drop times, a challenge the program seems ready to tackle. “The kids have stepped up over the summer and we’re ready to go,” Rundquist said.
Key dates this season
Osseo Lions Roar 5K- Sept. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.
Osseo Invitational- Sept. 29 beginning at 3:30 p.m.
