Osseo boys competed in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet on May 25 and left feeling pleased about their performance. The Orioles finished sixth in team scoring overall with a score of 44 points. Blaine took first with 128 points.
Osseo Head Coach John Rundquist was especially encouraged about their relays, which won several honors. The 4-by-200 meter relay team of Josh Massaquoi, Malcolm Randolph, O.J. Jalloh, and Jacob Momanyi took first place in the conference with a time of one minute and 31 seconds, while the 4-by-400 relay of Massaquoi, Jalloh, Vaughn Ruska, and Antoine Blasingame finished second in 3:30.
Also, the 4-by-800 meter relay of Ruska, Cole Harcey, Cade Sanvik, and Billy Lumb won all-conference honors with a third-place finish of 8:37.
“We’re happy with where we’re at with our relays now,” Rundquist said.
Individually, Jalloh finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 51.42 seconds, and Maxwell Hammons took all-conference honors by winning the discus in the morning session of the meet with a distance of 139 feet and seven inches.
After rain postponed the girls conference meet on Thursday, they resumed competition on Friday, where Osseo’s Davis sisters led the team in the track events. Alexa Davis captured third place in the 800 meters with a time of two minutes and 24 seconds, and Jules Davis took fourth in the two-mile (11.31), which is the second-fastest time in school history. Both sisters also performed very well in the 1600 meters, as Jules finished fourth (5.22) and Alexa finished right behind her in fifth (5.24).
In the field events, Burnices Barlue earned fourth place in the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet and 1.5 inches.
Also, Annais Bakpatina took fourth in the discus throw (110’ 8”). The girls took 10th place overall with a score of 36. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony finished first with 137.5 points.
