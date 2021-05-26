Osseo track and field hosted the True Team Quad meet on May 18, with the Orioles boys finishing second with a score of 155.5 and the girls placing fifth with 91. Spring Lake Park took first place in both boys and girls with scores of 235.5 and 194, respectively.
For the boys, Omaru Jalloh and Vaughn Ruska were key point scorers in the 400 meters, finishing first and second with times of 52.11 seconds and 53.73, respectively. The four-by-100 (44.64), four-by-200 (one minute and 37 seconds), and four-by-400 (3.36) meter relay teams also took first place for the Orioles.
In the field events, Maxwell Hammons finished first in the discus with a distance of 150 feet and seven inches, and third in the shot put (41 feet, 11 inches).
For the girls, Lex Davis led the team in the distance events, coming in second in the 800 meters with a time of two minutes and 32 seconds and fourth in the 1600 meters in 5:34. Her sister, Juliana, finished second in the mile run just before Lex with a time of 5:32. Juliana also came in second in the two-mile in 12:06. The girls four-by-800 meter relay team also finished second with a time of 11:03.
Burnices Barlue anchored the hurdles events, taking second in the 100 meters with a time of 16:85. She also finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 35 feet and three inches, and fifth in the long jump (15 feet, seven inches).
