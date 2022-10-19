Osseo boys soccer may have ended their regular season on a mild note, with a draw to Anoka and a loss to Centennial. But the Orioles were prepared to rediscover their form on Oct. 11, when they hosted Park Center in the opening round of the Section 5AAA tournament.
The match up was high energy, with Park Center’s Simon Ladagu finding a wild opening goal in the first minute and AJ Miller scoring two equalizers, both assisted by Beniam Makonnen, to help get to 2-2 at full time. The game went into overtime, with both sides still battling for the win, but a lightning strike from a nearby storm in the sixth minute of the first half of overtime forced the referees to pause the game.
With the match play unable to be finished Oct. 11, the decision was made to move it to Oct. 12. The only hiccup being that the entire match would have to be replayed, wiping the original regulation result and starting both sides back at 0-0.
The first half of the replay was a much tighter contest, with neither side finding an opening goal on a much colder version of their original matchup. The closest either side would get to scoring would come roughly 20 minutes into the first half when Park Center earned a penalty. Kalan McIlveen would step, however, correctly diving to his left and stopping the shot to keep it 0-0.
Things livened up in the second half when Owen Khamvongsouk scored the night’s opening goal at the start of the half, finding the ball on the edge of the box after some tussling in the box and launching a shot into the corner to make it 1-0. It was the first time Osseo had led Park Center in over 130 minutes of play.
Khamvongsouk scored the night’s second goal less than 10 minutes later, making it 2-0. The matchup seemed set, and for the first time in Osseo’s favor, but it was far from over. Park Center had two late goals in the 67th and 70th minutes from Elijah Hoff and Simon Ladagu.
Suddenly, with 10 minutes left, Osseo and Park Center were right back where they were Tuesday night. 2-2, headed into overtime. Overtime was fruitless for both sides and it would stay 2-2, and the match would be decided by penalties.
Osseo won the shoot out, with successful penalties from Khamvongsouk, Miller, Ahmed Khadar, John Fallah, and Beniam Makonnen. Makonnen scored the final, winning penalty. The deciding moment, however, would be Kalan McIlveen’s save of Park Center’s fourth penalty, setting up the win after 200 minutes of soccer between Osseo and Park Center.
Head Coach Martin Browne said the night had frustrating and encouraging moments.
“The boys stuck with it,” he said. “[We] got a little frustrated, we went up 2-0 and thought we had the game won. That’s high school soccer for you, you’ve got to finish what you started which is what we talked about during extra time and I’m glad we were able to see it through to the end.”
Champlin Park
The Orioles’ win over Park Center would secure them a spot in the next round, ever closer to section honors. Champlin Park, however, would stand in the way. Osseo struggled in their regular season meeting with Champlin Park, losing 1-4 in a wild five-goal second half. On Oct. 14, a chance at redemption and school glory emerged against their northern neighbors.
It was the end of the road for Osseo boys soccer this season, with Champlin Park finding two second half goals to win 2-0, continuing a difficult run defensively for the Orioles.
