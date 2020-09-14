It was a tough night for Osseo boys soccer Aug. 31 at Park Center.
The Orioles (1-0-1 overall) only had two shots on goal and challenged the Pirates at the end of the first half and again in the final 20 minutes of the second half.
Junior Chee Lee and sophomore Alexis Rubio Aguilar both had opportunities in the first half but neither could get a shot on goal. Lee had a free kick sail over the net in the 37th minute, and Rubio Aguilar received a corner kick and took a shot that also went over the net in the 34th minute.
Another shot by Osseo was saved in the first half.
The Orioles didn’t put any pressure on Park Center until the 65th minute. A yellow card was called on Pirates’ senior forward Emmanuel Wort, and Osseo later used some of that momentum to get a breakaway chance.
Junior Kenji Lee was able to get a pass from senior Matthew Henderson, and he buried the goal past Park Center senior Isaac Xiong to cut the deficit to 3-1.
But that was the end of the chances for the Orioles.
Freshman goalie Kalan McIlveen kept Osseo in the game with several saves. Junior Samson Oyedokun scored a goal in the first half, and senior Cameron Safack and junior Sidike Jabateh added goals in the second half to make it 3-0 Pirates.
But McIlveen finished with nine saves. Some of his better stops were in the first half, where he slid out to knock away a wide-open shot by Oyedokun and also stopped a header chance in the box by Safack.
Osseo 1, Spring Lake Park 1
The Orioles finished in a 1-1 tie Sept. 2 at Spring Lake Park.
Senior Ethan Sok scored for the Orioles, and McIlveen finished with 10 saves.
