As the regular season neared its conclusion, the Osseo boys soccer team opened their final week with a home contest against Anoka (3-10-1) Oct. 5.
Scoreless heading into the second half, Osseo senior Dylan Nguyen put the Orioles on the scoreboard, but the Tornadoes got even and the game ended in a 1-1 draw, the 5th tie of the season for Osseo. Sophomore goalkeeper Kalan McIlveen made five saves.
Then on Oct. 6, the Orioles traveled south to face Hopkins (2-11-0), where once again, they ended in a 1-1 draw. Junior Idryss Aboubi scored the only goal of the game for Osseo and McIlveen made eight saves.
Finally, the Orioles capped off their regular season with a match up at Centennial (8-4-1) on Friday, Oct. 8, narrowly falling to the Cougars 1-0.
Osseo ended the season with a 4-6-6 record and entered the Section 5AAA tournament as the number five seed. They will play fourth-seeded Mounds View (10-5) on Tuesday in the first round.
GIRLS
After beating Roseville to end a six-game losing skid, the Osseo girls soccer squad hosted Anoka (3-10-0) on Oct. 5, but once again found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard with a 1-0 loss.
Then on Oct. 8, the Orioles concluded regular-season action with a 5-0 loss at Centennial (13-1-0), ending the season with a record of 5-11.
The girls entered the Section 5AAA tournament as the number six seed, with a first-round match up at third-seeded Champlin Park (9-4-3) on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
