After having their season opener against top-ranked Totino-Grace postponed due to several players from both teams battling a non-COVID illness, the Osseo Orioles boys basketball team began the 2021-22 campaign at the Breakdown Sports Tip Off Classic at Hopkins High School against Edina (1-1) Dec. 11.
Thanks to a late surge, the Orioles beat the Hornets 71-62 to open the season 1-0.
Coming out of the gates, Osseo and Edina proved that basketball is truly a game of runs. Edina climbed out of an early deficit to take a four-point lead midway through the first half, but thanks to sharp shooting from senior guards Benard Omooria and Tyirece Waits, the Orioles responded to take a nine-point lead near the end of the half. Osseo eventually took a 35-28 into halftime.
Throughout the game, the Orioles stuck to a 2-3 half-court defensive zone and occasionally used a full-court defensive zone to pressure the Hornets into turnovers.
Early in the second half, Osseo again forced Edina’s hand with the zone defense, which allowed the Orioles to maintain a 46-38 lead. But then the Hornets came fighting back, thanks to outside shooting. Due to holes in the zone defense, Edina shooters, led by senior guard Gabe Jobe, got open looks at the basket, which translated to made threes and suddenly a tie ballgame at 52-52 with nine minutes to go.
From that point on, however, the Orioles took control of the game. Osseo’s defense held the Hornets for the most part, and their offense made timely buckets to grab a four-point lead with three minutes left. They extended the lead to seven with just under two minutes to go, and even though Edina cut it back to four with 1:25 left, Osseo sealed the deal, capped off by an and-one from senior forward Lewis Cargeor with under a minute to go. The Orioles players walked off the court with ear-to-ear smiles as they kicked off the year 1-0.
GIRLS
One week after securing a season-opening victory over Irondale, the Osseo girls basketball team traveled to Andover (1-2) to play the Huskies Dec. 7. Leading by 16 at halftime, the Huskies held off a second-half Osseo charge and beat the Orioles 61-52.
Andover jumped out to an early lead and by halftime, had a 36-20 advantage over the visiting Orioles. Even though Osseo outscored Andover 32-25 in the second half, it was not enough to overcome the double-digit deficit. Osseo junior guard Aalayah Wilson followed up her 35-point performance against Irondale with another 35-point showing against the Huskies. Sophomore guard Araya Mitchell added six points.
Then Dec. 10, the Orioles ran into Elk River (2-3), falling to the Elks 64-37. Elk River jumped out to a 31-12 halftime lead and from that point on, controlled the rest of the game. Wilson led Osseo with 17 points, and freshman forward Jasia White added five points. Osseo dropped to 1-2 on the young season.
COMING UP
Osseo boys will travel to Blaine (1-2) Thursday, Dec. 16. Finally, they will wrap up the week’s action with a game against Hopkins (2-1) in the Breakdown Sports Big 12 Classic at Totino-Grace High School Saturday, Dec. 18.
Osseo girls will host Blaine (5-0) Thursday, Dec. 16.
