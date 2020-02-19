Osseo boys hockey needed a spark, and the Orioles got two.
Junior forward Cade Wessman and junior goalie Dale Pfannenstein were two big reasons why Osseo (11-14 overall) was able to knock off Mounds View 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 11.
Wessman scored the game-winner with just over a minute to go in overtime.
After a bit of a scramble in the corner, the puck came right to Wessman’s stick on a pass by junior defenseman Matt Holien, and he slapped it past senior goalie Luke Ortloff. That started a celebration in the left corner with the entire team coming on the ice to join it.
“The kid caught up to me on the 2-on-1, and I thought we lost the puck there,” Wessman said. “And (senior Cody Fischbach) made a nice hit, and then the puck was right on my stick and I just buried it.”
Wessman also forced a turnover in the Mustangs’ zone late in the third period with Osseo trailing 2-1, and he later earned an assist along with freshman forward Luke Sawicky on the game-tying goal by Fischbach with 2:40 left in regulation.
But one of the other huge impacts was the play of Pfannenstein in the net, and Wessman said it gave the Orioles momentum to get the win.
“When your goalie is playing great, it always pumps the guys up in the locker room,” Wessman said.
Pfannenstein made several key saves to keep Osseo in the game, including a huge butterfly pad save with under five minutes left in overtime that kept the game going.
He actually made three saves on that one Mounds View possession and finished with 42 saves in the win.
He said he just tried to not overthink anything and it helped in big moments.
“I just kind of kept it simple and trusted the guys in front of me,” Pfannenstein said. “Stuff like that gets the boys moving like coach says – big hits, blocks, saves, everything. I think we carried that, and Cade got the goal.”
The Orioles were outshot 44-29 in the game, but the biggest discrepancy came in the first period when Mounds View had a 17-7 advantage and the first goal of the game.
Senior defenseman Cale Groenner scored just over nine minutes into the game with assists to junior forwards Ryan Collins and Luke Morrisette.
For Osseo, the line with senior center Adam Larson and wings senior Jackson Dwyer and junior Jack Pojar helped create the most opportunities early.
Dwyer had two shots saved right in front at the net during a scramble, and Pojar hit the post. Fischbach also had a shot in the period that was gloved.
Dwyer ended up getting the equalizer just over four minutes into the second. He was able to get the puck on a 1-on-1 breakaway and beat Ortloff through the five-hole.
Dwyer also played a key role on a second-period penalty kill with a body check that led to a turnover and an easy clear.
Pojar hit the post again in the third, but Osseo’s struggles on face-offs plagued the Orioles for much of the game. Pfannenstein held his own as the Mustangs were able to keep the puck in the Osseo zone for several minutes at a time.
But Morrisette finally broke through on a power play with assists to senior forward Henry Claridge and Collins to make it 2-1 with 5:24 to go.
But in the end, Wessman and Pfannenstein proved their worth when it counted.
And now the boys turn their heads to the 5AA section tournament, which is set to begin Thursday, Feb. 20, at Coon Rapids Ice Center and Champlin Ice Forum.
Wessman said he thinks the Orioles have a strong chance to do something this season at sections, and a game like the one against Mounds View is only going to help their cause.
“It is a good test,” Wessman said. “That’s a good team out there. They were hitting the body, and that’s how everyone is going to play at sections, so that’s what we need to be ready for.”
Anoka 3, Osseo 2
Wessman nearly led another comeback in a 3-2 loss to Anoka on Feb. 13.
Wessman scored a goal with less than three minutes to go on assists by junior defenseman Carson Streich and Sawicky to cut the deficit to one goal.
Wessman also assisted on Sawicky’s first-period goal, but Anoka scored the next three goals with two by junior forward Jack Novack.
Senior goalie Cooper Olson finished with 22 saves.
Armstrong/Cooper 6, Osseo 5
The Orioles traveled to New Hope Ice Arena Feb. 15 to close the regular season against Armstrong Cooper.
Osseo dropped another one-goal game, 6-5.
The Orioles once again made a push in the third period after falling behind 5-2 through two periods, allowing four goals in the second.
Pojar scored a power-play goal 21 seconds into the third to make it a two-goal deficit with assists to senior forward Kamron Cline and Wessman, and Streich later scored twice, once on a power play with an assist to Sawicky and another goal less than 20 seconds later with assists to Larson and Dwyer.
That cut the deficit to one, but the Wings held on.
Junior forward Daniel Ellingson tied the game at 1-1 with an assist to sophomore defenseman Gaborik Olson, and Pojar gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with 11 seconds left in the first period. Dwyer and Olson both had assists on that goal.
Pfannenstein finished with 44 saves.
