Osseo boys hockey continued to build on their improved form with two games this week. The Orioles first hosted and lost to Woodbury on Jan. 10, before traveling to Blaine on Jan. 12 in a win. They then returned home for a victory against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper.
Woodbury
A difficult streak of results continued for Osseo boys hockey on Jan. 10 as the Orioles suffered a 0-6 loss to Woodbury at Dick Vraa Arena. The loss is Osseo’s fourth in five games.
Osseo stood out defensively in the first period, conceding just one goal from Woodbury’s 18 shots. Osseo created nine of their own, the most in any single period that night.
Woodbury kicked into gear in the second period, scoring four goals from 12 shots to suddenly mount a sizable 5-0 lead against the hosts.
A final goal in the final period gave Woodbury their final 6-0 scoreline. Despite the tough result, goalie Justin Halvorson put in the work for the Orioles, making 32 saves.
Blaine
Osseo returned to winning ways last Thursday, as they went on the road to win 3-1 against Blaine in a conference matchup.
The game provided some interesting statistics, from Osseo leading Blaine on shots 48-19, to the two teams sharing a collected 72 minutes of penalties, 43 of which were for Blaine.
It was all Osseo in the first period, with Luke Sawicky scoring the first goal. Less than a minute later, Eli Larson followed up with a second goal. That 2-0 lead lasted all the way to the third period.
Blaine got back into the game in that final period, scoring in the 14th minute to keep things close. Jake Sawicky, however, stepped up with a goal in the final minute to reextend Osseo’s lead.
The 3-1 win was the Orioles first victory since Jan. 5.
Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper
Osseo returned home Saturday looking to end the week on a high note as they hosted Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper in a 3-0 victory. The win came slowly for the Orioles, but it stood nonetheless.
The Orioles lead on shots in the first period, just 10-4, but dominated the flow of play overall. Osseo finally got a reward for their efforts in the 13th minute when Bennet Prokop finally managed to outsmart the visiting goalie and sloted home a goal.
Osseo had to wait until almost the exact same time in the second period for their second goal, this time from Luke Sawicky. The goal relieved some pressure from the Osseo defense after a more challenging period of hockey from Robbinsdale Armstrong, who led on shots 10-6.
The final, clinching goal came early in the third period as Sawicky scored once again, this time going one-on-one with the goalie and sneaking the puck past him and into the net.
Osseo held that 3-0 lead to the buzzer and improved their conference record to 4-2, 8-6 overall this season. The win was also Osseo’s first back-to-back win in 2023.
Osseo boys hockey head coach David Prokop noted that the team’s two wins this week followed a difficult period of losses that forced the team to work on the essentials.
“We had a couple of bumps in the road... [Recent losses] gave us a chance to look in the mirror and think about what we want to do and what kind of team we want to be,” Prokop said. “I thought we had a really nice week of practice, and started to figure things out in terms of competing and that no-quit mentality.”
Prokop continued by saying that as long as the group continues to invest in the plan and work as a team, the future is bright.
“When we work hard as a group we’re a pretty decent team.” he said. “It’s paying attention to the details, guys knowing what their routes are, know what their roles are, and buying into what we’re trying to accomplish on the ice, and for the most part we’re seeing that show up more and more in our play.”
Osseo boys hockey played three games the following week, starting with a game on the road against Buffalo on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after the press deadline. The Orioles then traveled to Rogers on Thursday, Jan. 19, and hosted Champlin Park Saturday, Jan. 21.
