Osseo boys hockey came out on top of a goal-packed matchup against the Chisago Lakes Wildcats Dec. 19, hosted at Dick Vraa Arena. The win over the Wildcats leaves the Orioles with a 4-2 overall record, 1-1 in conference play.

The first period was a tough contest for both teams. The Orioles matched the Chisago Lakes punch-for-punch, both teams completing six shots on goal. It was the visiting Wildcats, however, that broke the deadlock with a 13th minute strike. The short-handed goal gave Chisago Lakes the lead going into the break.

