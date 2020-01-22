Osseo boys hockey fell short in a tough third-period against Champlin Park in a 3-1 loss on Jan. 18 inside Champlin Ice Forum.
The Orioles (5-9 overall, 3-5 conference) and Rebels (11-5, 4-4) combined for eight roughing penalties in the final period with Champlin Park sophomore forward Ethan Mus scoring an empty netter with under two minutes to play to clinch the game.
Overall, Osseo had nine penalties for 26 minutes, and the Rebels had eight penalties for 16 minutes. But the shots on goal advantage was squarely with Champlin Park, 51-27.
Senior goalie Cooper Olson kept the Orioles in the game with 43 saves, but the elevated penalties ultimately hurt both teams.
Sophomore forward Hogan Sinjem scored the eventual game-winner for Champlin Park just three minutes into the second period.
Osseo senior forward/defenseman Cody Fischbach tied the game at 1-1 about a minute-and-a-half earlier on a power play with assists to senior forward Kamron Cline and junior forward Cade Wessman.
Junior forward Noah Vizenor gave the Rebels a 1-0 lead with 3:26 left in the first period. Senior forwards Devin Arneson and Caden Walters had assists on the goal.
Junior goalie Hayden Huybers finished with 26 saves for Champlin Park.
The Rebels now have eight points in the conference and are in seventh place. Osseo has six points and is in eighth place. Second-ranked Andover (13-3-1, 7-0-1) leads the conference with 15 points, and Blaine (10-6, 7-1) and fifth-ranked Maple Grove (12-4, 7-3) are tied for second with 14 points.
Osseo 6, Rogers 0
The Orioles defeated Rogers 6-0 on Jan. 14 at Osseo Ice Arena.
Freshman forward Luke Sawicky and Cline each had two goals, and senior forward Jackson Dwyer and Fischbach also scored goals. Junior forward Jack Pojar and forward Rudy Runyon and each added two assists, and junior defenseman Matt Holien, sophomore defenseman Gaborik Olson, Dwyer and Wessman also had assists.
Junior goalie Dale Pfannenstein finished with 29 saves.
Osseo outshot Rogers 30-29.
