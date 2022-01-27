Osseo boys hockey looked like it was on its way to a win with a three-goal lead early in the second period.
And even after Armstrong/Cooper fought back to get within a goal Jan. 20 at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena, there were under 30 seconds to go with the Orioles’ still on top.
But that lead became a 4-4 tie in the end as the Wings’ scored with 10.2 seconds to go in regulation and both teams failed to score in overtime.
Osseo (1-10-2 overall, 0-6-1 Northwest Suburban Conference) took a 3-0 lead over the Wings (5-9-2, 1-5-2) early in the second period and led 4-2 after two periods.
Junior forward Luke Sawicky scored in the final minute of the second with an assist to senior forward/defenseman Troy Dechmann to give the Orioles’ their second multiple-goal lead of the game, but the third period was all Armstrong/Cooper.
The Wings had an 11-5 shots on goal advantage, and they took advantage of a power play less than five minutes into the period.
Junior defenseman Cole Majkozak was able to get a pass from Malone while next to the net. Majkozak finished the play with a blast past Regan on his stick side to cut the deficit to 4-3.
The game-tying goal came with 10.2 seconds to go with senior goalie Reid Lucas pulled to allow a 6-on-5 advantage. Osseo did a good job of keeping the puck away from the net and making it difficult for the Wings to get onside, but needed a timeout to get some rest with 36.7 seconds to go.
But as the seconds ticked away, Armstrong/Cooper kept fighting, and it was sophomore forward Tanner Rausch who just took a slapshot near the blue line to get the puck toward the net with all the traffic around.
Rausch, who had received the puck from sophomore forward Charlie Goergen, ended up getting the goal as the traffic affected senior goalie Jake Regan’s save opportunity.
The game went to overtime, and both teams had shots in the eight minutes of extra time.
Osseo sophomore forward Ty Prokop had two shots saved, and forward Alec Bjork, a junior from Maranatha Christian Academy, had a breakaway chance saved.
Lucas stopped three other shots, but all of the opportunities weren’t on the Orioles’ side. Junior forward Sam Burns, sophomore forward Jameson Essen and Rausch all had clear shots that were saved by Regan, one on a nice kick save that also prevented a rebound opportunity.
Jameson Essen also had a shot blocked by senior captain Rudy Runyon, though the buzzer sounded before any team could score again.
Osseo started with a goal by senior defenseman Gaborik Olson on passes by Sawicky and junior defenseman Kameron Konsela.
Six minutes later, Sawicky took advantage of a power play with his first goal of the game after passes by Runyon and Olson.
A clear attempt and line change didn’t go as planned either early in the second period for the Wings, as the puck was turned over at center ice, leaving Olson free to break toward the net.
Olson scored to make it 3-0, and the score remained that way until mid-way through the period.
But while the shots advantage was with the Orioles early on, the passing by Armstrong/Cooper improved, and it led to two goals to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Senior defenseman Gareth Price did make a block for Osseo on what could have been a tough one for Regan to save, getting hurt in the process. But he shook it off and came back in later.
The Wings were able to get their first goal on a 3-on-2 breakaway. Passes from sophomore forwards Dane Yeager and Aidan Cook crossed the puck from the right to left. Senior forward Jonathan Essen cleanly received the puck and slapped it past Regan.
With just over three minutes to go, Junior defenseman Jamen Malone found Rausch near the boards on the right, and he just shot the puck toward the net.
Goergen was there and he spun around and stuck his stick out to redirect the puck past Regan to make it a one-goal game.
After the game was tied, Prokop did have a clean shot toward the net with under five seconds to go, but Lucas was able to turn the puck away for the save, preserving the eventual tie.
Regan ended up with 28 saves for the Orioles, and Lucas stopped 25 shots for the Wings.
Maple Grove 7, Osseo 0
Osseo followed up the tie with a tough task of trying to get past Maple Grove Jan. 22 at Maple Grove Community Center, falling 7-0.
Regan stopped 31 of 38 shots.
