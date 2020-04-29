Osseo boys hockey held a virtual season-ending banquet last week and handed out both the All-Northwest Suburban West Conference and team awards.
Senior goalie Cooper Olson and junior defenseman Matt Holien were both named to the all-conference team, and senior forward Jackson Dwyer, junior forward Jack Pojar, junior goalie Dale Pfannenstein and freshman forward Luke Sawicky were named honorable mentions.
Olson finished 6-9 overall this season and had 557 saves on 617 shots for a .903 save percentage. He also added a shutout.
Olson also earned the Hobey Baker award from the program.
Holien was an offensive threat as well as a top defenseman for Osseo. He collected four goals and 10 assists, including a power-play goal and two power-play assists.
He also earned the Top Blueliner award for the Orioles.
Dwyer collected 13 goals and 13 assists, including three power-play goals, four power-play assists and two game-winning goals.
He was also handed the Most Improved award from the team.
Pojar led Osseo in points with 16 goals and 13 assists, including five power-play goals, six power-play assists and two game-winning goals.
Pfannenstein was the other goalie on the team. He was 5-6 with 363 saves on 409 shots for a .888 save percentage.
Sawicky finished with 13 goals and seven assists, including three power-play goals, two power-play assists and a game-winning goal.
Sawicky also earned the Rookie of the Year award for the Orioles.
Other team awards went to senior defenseman Caleb Manson (Unsung Hero), senior forward Adam Larson (MVP) and sophomore forward Rudy Runyon (Mr. Hustle).
Manson had four assists this season, and Larson collected seven goals and 10 assists. Larson had two power-play goals, five power-play assists and a game-winning goal.
Runyon collected six assists, including one on the power play.
Osseo also named the four captains for the 2020-21 season at the banquet.
Holien is the top captain, and junior forward Cade Wessman (four goals, 12 assists), Pfannenstein and Sawicky are all assistant captains.
The Orioles finished 11-15 overall (3-9 conference) this season and was the No. 6 seed in the 5AA playoffs.
