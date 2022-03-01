Osseo boys hockey battled Irondale/St. Anthony Feb. 23 in a 5AA section play-in game at Dick Vraa Memorial Ice Arena.
The Orioles (4-20-2 overall) were the eighth seed and had the home game, and the game was tied 1-1 going into the third period. But in the end, Irondale scored twice in the third to earn a 3-2 win.
Osseo junior defenseman Jacob Bodin did score on a power play with less than a minute to go with assists by junior forward Luke Sawicky and senior defenseman Gareth Price, but it wasn’t enough.
Senior forward Noah Lindberg started the game with a goal that made it 1-0 Orioles in the first period. Senior defenseman Gaborik Olson and senior forward Rudy Runyon both assisted on the goal.
Irondale answered with a goal by senior forward Connor Kvaal with three seconds left in the first, and senior defenseman Garrett Pearson and senior forward Sam Diebold both scored in the third.
Sophomore goalie Alex Sabev stopped 34 of 36 shots for Irondale, and senior goalie Jake Regan saved 10 of 13 shots for Osseo.
Senior forwards Nolan Arneson, Drew Harinen, Runyon (three goals, five assists) and Lindberg (foru goals, two assists), defensemen Troy Deckmann, Josh Manson, Olson (two goals, 12 assists) and Price (two assists, seven goals) and goalies Jack Betker (279 saves) and Regan (462 saves) all played their last high school games.
But two of the top three players with points in Sawicky (18 goals, 12 assists) and junior forwards Eli Paloranta (eight goals, three assists) are both expected to return, as is Bodin (three goals, seven assists) and junior forward Davis Wick (two goals, five assists).
