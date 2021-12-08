Osseo boys hockey enters the 63rd season in program history in 2021-22.
The Orioles, which include players from Park Center, bring in a new head coach this season in David Prokop. Prokop was a varsity assistant coach last season and replaces head coach Kevin Willey.
Osseo was 6-12-1 during the COVID-19 shortened 2021 season and the top five players for points and the starting goalie from last season have all graduated.
There are 12 players back from last season’s roster and 10 newcomers that will look to build something this season.
Senior captains defenseman Gaborik Olson and forward Rudy Runyon and juniors forward Luke Sawicky and defenseman Jacob Bodin will be a few of the leaders.
Sawicky had six goals and four assists, and Runyon had two goals and five assists. Bodin collected a goal and five assists, and Olson finished with a goal and four assists.
Also back are senior forwards Noah Lindberg and Drew Harinen and defenseman Gareth Price and junior forwards Eli Paloranta and Alex Bjork, defensemen Kameron Konsela and Davis Wick and goalie Jake Regan.
Paloranta had a goal and three assists, and Linberg added a goal. Price and Konsela each had an assist. Regan was the back-up goalie in 2021, and he is now the starter. He was 1-0 overall with 53 saves, a 4.97 goals against average and a .855 save percentage.
Newcomers on varsity are senior forwards Josh Manson and Nolan Arneson, defenseman Troy Deckmann and goalie Jack Betker, junior goalie Justin Halvorson, sophomore forwards Eli Larson and Ty Prokop and freshmen forwards Jake Sawicky and Bennet Prokop and defenseman Will Engel.
They will need to help fill gaps from last season’s lineup with several key graduates including forwards Cade Wessman (14 goals, 16 assists), Daniel Ellingson (13 goals, 14 assists) and Jack Pojar (12 goals, 15 assists), defensemen Carson Streich (13 assists) and Matthew Holien (two goals, eight assists) and goalie Dale Pfannenstein (629 saves, .856 save percentage).
Osseo plays in the difficult Northwest Suburban Conference, and defending champion Maple Grove, Centennial and Blaine also play in the 5AA section with the Orioles, which were 6-11-1 and took eighth in the conference in 2021.
