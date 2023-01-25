Osseo’s eventful 2022-23 boys hockey season continued last week with three losses. The Crimson fell to Buffalo Jan. 17, Rogers Jan. 19 and Champlin Park Jan. 21.
Buffalo
The week started with a tough Tuesday road game, a 1-3 loss to Buffalo.
The first period had chances for both side, Buffalo outshooting the visitors 13-10. Neither team managed to score, however, in an overall quiet period without a single penalty.
The action woke up in the second period as Buffalo scored two goals, the first coming off a power play and both being scored within a three-minute span.
Osseo needed a response in the third period, but Buffalo got the jump and scored a third-minute goal to extend its lead. Ei Paloranta gave the Orioles some hope with a sixth-minute goal, but it would end there.
Rogers
A difficult week continued on Thursday as Osseo traveled to play Rogers, which went on to beat the Orioles 5-2. Rogers entered the game undefeated in conference play.
Osseo’s loss was hard fought. The Orioles took the lead in the first period through Jacob Bodin, creating a lead that was extended by Eli Larson before the first break.
Rogers woke up in the second period, scoring three unanswered goals to rocket into the lead. Two more goals in the third period ensured the hosts won the day.
Despite the loss, Osseo ended the day with a positive 4-3 conference record, tied with Totino-Grace and Elk River/Zimmerman for sixth in the standings.
Champlin Park
The challenges of the week mounted as Osseo returned home to host Champlin Park in a 4-7 loss to the Rebels. It was a night full of goals, as well as 14 penalties between the two teams.
Champlin Park scored three unanswered goals in the first period, courtesy of Evan Williams on a power play, Jax Warren and Trevor Aberwald.
The Rebels built on their lead in the second period, as Will Burnevik scored yet another goal to make it 4-0. Osseo finally found a way back into the game a minute later thanks to a Luke Sawicky goal, but the Rebels scored again soon after via Drew Pajunen.
Paloranta scored for Osseo before the end of the period, but Aberwald also added a goal, leaving things at a chaotic 6-2 by the start of the third period.
Osseo picked up the pace in the third period, with Larson and Bodin scoring to close the gap before a late Rebels goal assured the visitors a victory.
Osseo boys hockey had three games scheduled this week. The Orioles hosted Roseville Jan. 24, after press time, and are set to play Maple Grove Thursday, Jan. 26, on the road. They then host Elk River/Zimmerman Saturday, Jan. 28.
