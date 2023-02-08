Osseo boys hockey played two games last week, both at home. The Orioles lost to Centennial on Feb. 2 and then struggled again in a loss against Hopkins on Feb. 4.
Centennial
The week started with adversity for Osseo, which hosted Centennial in an 0-8 loss. The challenge started immediately, with Centennial outshooting Osseo 15-3 in the first period and scoring in the third and 16th minutes.
The second period brought five more goals for Centennial, one being short-handed, and by the time Nick Carls scored Centennial’s last goal in the third period, an insurmountable lead had taken shape.
The loss meant Osseo ended the week with a 5-6 conference record. The Orioles have one conference game remaining.
Hopkins
Osseo closed the week with a 1-0 loss at home to Hopkins on Saturday. In a tight contest, patience proved to be a virtue, with both teams having to wait some time for the game to open up.
Osseo led on shots in the first period, while Hopkins led on shots in the second. However, the teams’ collective 35 shots in the first two periods did not create a goal.
Osseo led on shots in the third period 11-6, but it was Hopkins that scored the first and only goal of the game, in the seventh minute.
Osseo now holds a 5-6 conference record and is 10-12 overall this season.
Osseo boys hockey was set to play two games this week, traveling to Totino-Grace on Thursday, Feb. 9, and hosting St. Louis Park on Saturday, Feb. 11.
